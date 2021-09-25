Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRRF. CIBC cut their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chorus Aviation in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHRRF traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

