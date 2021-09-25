CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIXX. Desjardins boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

