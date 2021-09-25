CIBC Cuts BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Price Target to C$12.50

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reiterated a reduce rating and issued a C$8.50 price target (down from C$10.50) on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.99.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB opened at C$13.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.04. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of C$5.82 and a twelve month high of C$36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of C$7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.86.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$215.76 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.