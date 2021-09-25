CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP)

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RFP opened at C$15.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.00. Resolute Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$5.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.30.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Resolute Forest Products will post 3.9300001 EPS for the current year.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.