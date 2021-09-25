Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,500 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after buying an additional 728,292 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at $244,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 38.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 773,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

MTG opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The company had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.