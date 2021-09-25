Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Increased to $368.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $353.00 to $368.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTAS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.11.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $401.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.08. Cintas has a 52 week low of $311.69 and a 52 week high of $409.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cintas by 141.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth about $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

