Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 118,164 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHLX. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 9,341.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,839,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,919,000 after buying an additional 8,745,892 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $4,159,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,487,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 247,115 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 76.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 216,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 93,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Ledbetter bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $49,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The business had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on SHLX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

