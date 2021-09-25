Citigroup Inc. Has $5.88 Million Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 466,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,869 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 148.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 392,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 954.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

SVC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.25%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.