Citigroup Inc. Sells 169,458 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,936 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 169,458 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

