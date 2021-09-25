Citigroup Inc. Sells 960 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Floor & Decor worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $130.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.76 and its 200-day moving average is $109.24. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $132.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $1,638,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $5,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 387,590 shares of company stock worth $47,305,015. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.