Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,578 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.92 and a 12 month high of $60.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

