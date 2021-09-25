Citigroup Trims FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Target Price to $300.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $323.92.

FDX opened at $226.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FedEx has a 12-month low of $226.60 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

