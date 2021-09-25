Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $45.32 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.34.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

