Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Citizens to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.70 to $8.40 in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Citizens stock opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $304.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67. Citizens has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $7.06.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter. Citizens had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 2.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Citizens in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 81.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,404 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

