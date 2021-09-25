Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.67

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.67 and traded as high as $6.10. Citizens shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 54,136 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Citizens to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.70 to $8.40 in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $304.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 0.28.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,404 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

