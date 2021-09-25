City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Holdings Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of City Office REIT worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 38,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 85,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 18.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 143,590 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 74,923 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 7.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,352 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

