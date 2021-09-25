Civilization (CIV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.65 Million

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for about $0.0671 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Civilization has a market capitalization of $20.12 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Civilization has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00053320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00121420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00043364 BTC.

Civilization Profile

Civilization is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

