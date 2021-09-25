Clarim Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLRM) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 2,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 18,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLRM. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,156,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth $966,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,415,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,462,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,862,000.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

