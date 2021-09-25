Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Clarivate reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clarivate.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clarivate from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.53. Clarivate has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $34.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $1,786,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $7,295,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $709,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $949,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $2,140,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

See Also: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarivate (CLVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.