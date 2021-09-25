Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $710.96

Shares of Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 710.96 ($9.29) and traded as low as GBX 628.05 ($8.21). Clinigen Group shares last traded at GBX 638.50 ($8.34), with a volume of 1,340,369 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLIN shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Clinigen Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 886 ($11.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 629.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 710.96. The company has a market capitalization of £849.39 million and a P/E ratio of 28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.46 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Clinigen Group’s previous dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Clinigen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

About Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.