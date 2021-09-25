Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Down 3.9% on Insider Selling

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $130.83 and last traded at $131.64. Approximately 34,735 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,809,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.97.

Specifically, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,465.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 789,790 shares of company stock worth $92,684,534 over the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.21. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.68 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

