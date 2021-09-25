Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s share price traded down 3.9% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $130.83 and last traded at $131.64. 34,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,809,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.97.

Specifically, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $1,209,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,465.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $4,489,217.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 789,790 shares of company stock worth $92,684,534. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of -289.68 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.94 and its 200-day moving average is $97.21.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 4.2% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 54.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 3.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.