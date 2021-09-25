Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Codexis posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.04 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDXS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of CDXS opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. Codexis has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,675,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,275,000 after acquiring an additional 394,262 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Codexis by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,655,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,815,000 after acquiring an additional 725,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,971,000 after buying an additional 170,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,171,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,863,000 after buying an additional 202,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

