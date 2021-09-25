Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 210.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,598 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 556,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 45.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 50,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,936,000 after purchasing an additional 993,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.76. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

CDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

