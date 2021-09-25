Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $273.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $160.00.

COHR has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna downgraded Coherent from a positive rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.20.

Get Coherent alerts:

Shares of COHR stock opened at $255.98 on Wednesday. Coherent has a 1-year low of $105.01 and a 1-year high of $270.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $395.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,538,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.