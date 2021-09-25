Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $362.24.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total transaction of $1,275,630.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $207,270.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 897,530 shares of company stock valued at $232,792,154 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $1,028,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COIN opened at $231.82 on Monday. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.58.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

