Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303,748 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 0.7% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $74,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 366,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after buying an additional 19,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,417,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,493,797. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.07. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

