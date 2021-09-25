Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Commercial Vehicle Group posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $257.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.19 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

CVGI stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.60. 205,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,985. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. The company has a market cap of $316.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $13.61.

In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert purchased 3,000 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,570.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harold C. Bevis purchased 20,935 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $186,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

