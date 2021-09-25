Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 12,029 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $26,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,632,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4,403.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,118,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,544 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 33,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

