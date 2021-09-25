Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 77,380 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 452,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 77,380 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204,252 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,787,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $751,551,000 after purchasing an additional 92,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,079,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $712,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,812 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.86 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average is $49.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

