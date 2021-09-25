Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 20.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 571,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,862 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $29,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 983,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,118,000 after buying an additional 131,206 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,864 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 478,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 102,585 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,395,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 302.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 342,755 shares during the period.

Shares of FNCL opened at $54.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average of $52.36. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $55.75.

