Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $23.30 Million Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,908 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.46% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $23,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 354,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,597,000 after acquiring an additional 143,905 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 414,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 27,256 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 103.2% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 48.2% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period.

CFO stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $52.26 and a 1 year high of $75.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average of $71.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

