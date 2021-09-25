Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2021

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 641,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,188 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.15% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $24,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 175.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth about $193,000.

NYSEARCA FNOV opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.47. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $38.33.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.