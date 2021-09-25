Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 641,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,188 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.15% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $24,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 175.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth about $193,000.

NYSEARCA FNOV opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.47. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $38.33.

