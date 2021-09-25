Comparing Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Comstock Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $1.03 billion 1.91 -$2.53 billion $2.86 14.93 Comstock Resources $858.20 million 2.46 -$52.42 million $0.23 39.48

Comstock Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Callon Petroleum. Callon Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comstock Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Callon Petroleum has a beta of 3.48, suggesting that its share price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Callon Petroleum and Comstock Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 1 8 2 0 2.09 Comstock Resources 0 5 2 0 2.29

Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $33.70, indicating a potential downside of 21.08%. Comstock Resources has a consensus target price of $6.60, indicating a potential downside of 27.31%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Comstock Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum -92.16% 24.26% 4.55% Comstock Resources -31.52% 13.82% 3.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.4% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Comstock Resources on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co. engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

