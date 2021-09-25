Comparing Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) & Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) and Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Enthusiast Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment -228.43% -14.98% -9.83% Enthusiast Gaming -32.89% -23.44% -17.03%

73.1% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Enthusiast Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $180.40 million 14.97 -$412.08 million ($16.69) -4.76 Enthusiast Gaming $54.47 million 8.65 -$20.05 million ($0.24) -15.54

Enthusiast Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Madison Square Garden Entertainment. Enthusiast Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Madison Square Garden Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Enthusiast Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 1 2 2 0 2.20 Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 4 0 3.00

Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $92.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.65%. Enthusiast Gaming has a consensus price target of $9.63, indicating a potential upside of 158.04%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats Enthusiast Gaming on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Singapore, and Australia under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex, and CathÃ©drale brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.