Comparing NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) & Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) and Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

NRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heat Biologics has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

3.4% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Heat Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Heat Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NRx Pharmaceuticals and Heat Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A -88.85% -200.42% Heat Biologics -1,198.17% -23.43% -21.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NRx Pharmaceuticals and Heat Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$1.09 million N/A N/A Heat Biologics $2.95 million 52.69 -$26.05 million N/A N/A

NRx Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heat Biologics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NRx Pharmaceuticals and Heat Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Heat Biologics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Heat Biologics has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 210.46%. Given Heat Biologics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heat Biologics is more favorable than NRx Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Heat Biologics beats NRx Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage, small molecule pharmaceutical company which develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company recently announced a commercial partnership with Relief Therapeutics Holding AG for global commercialization of ZYESAMI (Aviptadil), an application for COVID-related respiratory failure (the “”NRx COVID-19 Drug””). It is also developing NRX-100/101, the first sequential drug regimen for bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal ideation and behavior the “”NRx Antidepressant Drug Regimen.”” The company is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product. The company develops HS-110, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-130 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. Its preclinical stage products include PTX-35, a humanized affinity matured monoclonal antibody, which is a functional agonist of human TNFRSF25; TNFRSF25 modulators for various immunotherapy approaches; and COVID-19 vaccine. Heat Biologics, Inc. has collaboration with Waisman Biomanufacturing to manufacture COVID-19 Vaccine. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

