Comparing Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sequans Communications and Shoals Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequans Communications 0 0 4 0 3.00 Shoals Technologies Group 0 3 9 0 2.75

Sequans Communications presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 141.23%. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus target price of $40.67, indicating a potential upside of 36.69%. Given Sequans Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than Shoals Technologies Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.3% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sequans Communications and Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequans Communications $50.92 million 3.35 -$54.48 million ($1.28) -3.56 Shoals Technologies Group $175.52 million 28.24 $33.77 million $0.30 99.17

Shoals Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sequans Communications. Sequans Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sequans Communications and Shoals Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequans Communications -59.88% N/A -34.83% Shoals Technologies Group N/A 43.59% 5.91%

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats Sequans Communications on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. The company was founded by Georges Karam and Bertrand Debray in September 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

