Comparing The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) & Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

The Progressive has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lemonade has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

82.1% of The Progressive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of The Progressive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Lemonade shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Progressive and Lemonade, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Progressive 5 4 4 0 1.92 Lemonade 3 2 3 0 2.00

The Progressive currently has a consensus target price of $95.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.30%. Lemonade has a consensus target price of $77.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.52%. Given Lemonade’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lemonade is more favorable than The Progressive.

Profitability

This table compares The Progressive and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Progressive 12.00% 23.52% 6.25% Lemonade -188.22% -20.19% -14.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Progressive and Lemonade’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Progressive $42.66 billion 1.26 $5.70 billion $7.47 12.26 Lemonade $94.40 million 45.46 -$122.30 million ($3.63) -19.21

The Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Progressive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Progressive beats Lemonade on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property. The Personal Lines segment includes agency and direct businesses. The Commercial Lines segment writes primary liability and physical damage insurance for automobiles and trucks owned and operated predominately by small business in the auto, for-hire transportation, contractor, for-hire specialty, tow, and for-hire livery markets. The Property segment covers residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters. The company was founded on March 10, 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, OH.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

