COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) CTO Acquires $103,200.00 in Stock

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) CTO Dustin H. Mcintire bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ COMS opened at $1.85 on Friday. COMSovereign Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get COMSovereign alerts:

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in COMSovereign during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in COMSovereign during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in COMSovereign during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in COMSovereign during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.