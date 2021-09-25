ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.76

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.76 and last traded at $29.69, with a volume of 2850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.79 million. Analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 42.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 110,818.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,804,000. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.