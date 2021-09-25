Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 93,152 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 88.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,152 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of PACCAR worth $17,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $293,409,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PACCAR by 87.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,245,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,726,000 after acquiring an additional 582,411 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 84.1% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,067,000 after acquiring an additional 522,529 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in PACCAR by 111.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 818,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,056,000 after acquiring an additional 431,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 32.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,796,000 after acquiring an additional 290,732 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $80.53 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $78.72 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

