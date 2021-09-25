Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 6,277 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $20,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,953 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $92,574,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $75,365,000. Arctis Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after acquiring an additional 547,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $59,873,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADS opened at $102.38 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

