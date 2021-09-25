Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 31.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $13,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 18,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 725.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 15,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.38.

ZBRA stock opened at $559.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.04 and a fifty-two week high of $594.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $564.64 and a 200-day moving average of $521.22.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

