ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.43.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP opened at $65.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average is $56.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.