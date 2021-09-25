Contrasting Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cirrus Logic and Broadcom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic 1 1 12 0 2.79 Broadcom 0 5 22 0 2.81

Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus target price of $105.45, indicating a potential upside of 23.17%. Broadcom has a consensus target price of $554.80, indicating a potential upside of 9.88%. Given Cirrus Logic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than Broadcom.

Profitability

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Broadcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic 15.41% 16.55% 12.73% Broadcom 22.90% 44.27% 13.99%

Risk & Volatility

Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadcom has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Broadcom shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Broadcom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Broadcom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic $1.37 billion 3.60 $217.34 million $3.75 22.83 Broadcom $23.89 billion 8.70 $2.96 billion $18.45 27.37

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Cirrus Logic. Cirrus Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Broadcom beats Cirrus Logic on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc. is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications. The Infrastructure Software segment provides a portfolio of mainframe, enterprise and storage area networking solutions. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

