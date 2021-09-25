Contrasting Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) & RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU)

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and RISE Education Cayman’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 0.72 -$213.47 million ($0.89) -3.48 RISE Education Cayman $146.89 million 0.26 -$20.30 million ($0.16) -4.18

RISE Education Cayman has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gaotu Techedu. RISE Education Cayman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaotu Techedu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.29, indicating that its stock price is 229% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RISE Education Cayman has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of RISE Education Cayman shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and RISE Education Cayman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaotu Techedu -38.72% -96.40% -42.05% RISE Education Cayman -4.59% 4.77% 0.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gaotu Techedu and RISE Education Cayman, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaotu Techedu 4 2 0 0 1.33 RISE Education Cayman 0 1 0 0 2.00

Gaotu Techedu currently has a consensus price target of $8.16, indicating a potential upside of 163.23%. RISE Education Cayman has a consensus price target of $2.90, indicating a potential upside of 333.48%. Given RISE Education Cayman’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RISE Education Cayman is more favorable than Gaotu Techedu.

Summary

RISE Education Cayman beats Gaotu Techedu on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

