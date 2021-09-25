Contrasting QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) and QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and QIAGEN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics $34.03 million 93.74 -$45.59 million ($3.15) -19.84 QIAGEN $1.87 billion 6.60 $359.19 million $2.15 25.18

QIAGEN has higher revenue and earnings than Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QIAGEN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and QIAGEN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics -90.50% -21.01% -12.34% QIAGEN 21.92% 21.31% 10.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kymera Therapeutics and QIAGEN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67 QIAGEN 0 5 7 0 2.58

Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.60%. QIAGEN has a consensus target price of $53.61, suggesting a potential downside of 0.96%. Given Kymera Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kymera Therapeutics is more favorable than QIAGEN.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of QIAGEN shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of QIAGEN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QIAGEN beats Kymera Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

