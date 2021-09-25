CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.52

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.52 and last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 4697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $902.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 2.00.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPLG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter worth $101,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter worth $134,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

