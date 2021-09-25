Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,593 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 29,155 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 119,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of OFC opened at $27.72 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $30.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. Analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

