Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $480.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $470.00 to $480.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $447.14.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST opened at $467.75 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $469.77. The stock has a market cap of $206.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $446.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.99.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.